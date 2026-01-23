London’s Transport Faces Weekend Disruptions Across Underground and Overground

London commuters are set to face some disruptions across the Underground and Overground networks this weekend, as several lines undergo planned closures. The Transport for London (TfL) network has warned of these changes ahead of the weekend, reminding those traveling into the capital to expect busy tube services as the month of January concludes.

Disruptions to Underground, Overground, and DLR Lines

Among the affected services are some London Overground and Docklands Light Railway (DLR) routes. While these planned closures may disrupt travel for some passengers, the majority of TfL services are expected to operate as usual. Passengers are advised to check the TfL’s Plan Your Journey service for alternative routes and real-time updates on how to navigate the disruptions.

Travelers can expect more congestion on the tube due to the January rush, with regular commuters and weekend visitors alike using the network. As always, there will be alternate routes available across the extensive London transport network, though it’s important to factor in additional travel time.

With these closures in place, those planning to use the Underground or Overground this weekend are urged to stay informed and adjust their journeys accordingly. Most services will continue running as scheduled, but travelers should keep an eye on service updates in case of any last-minute changes.