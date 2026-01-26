London’s Housing Crisis: Young People Struggling with Rising Costs

A new report warns that London’s ongoing housing crisis is having a major impact on the capital’s residents, with young people in particular facing soaring costs in rent and homeownership. The study, conducted by the Centre for Cities, highlights how much of Londoners’ income is being swallowed by housing expenses, making it difficult for many to make ends meet despite the city’s economic prosperity.

The Growing Cost of Living in London

The report reveals that while London continues to lead the national economy, with disposable incomes growing by 5.8% from 2013 to 2023, many residents are struggling with the financial burden of rising housing costs. This trend is particularly pronounced among young people, who are increasingly finding themselves unable to afford the high rents or property prices in the city.

According to the Centre for Cities, Londoners now spend an average of 19% of their income on housing, a far higher proportion than residents in other parts of the UK. By comparison, those in Warrington spend just 11% on housing, while the percentage is 12% in Milton Keynes and 16% in Edinburgh and Oxford. However, in London, the percentage of income spent on housing is likely even higher for many young renters and first-time buyers.

The report notes that the capital’s economic growth has been strong, with total economic growth reaching 18.9% over the past decade. However, the cost of living—particularly housing—has eroded the benefits of this economic success. Ant Breach, the director of policy and research at the Centre for Cities, argues that for Londoners to truly feel the benefits of the city’s prosperity, the government and local authorities must focus on tackling the housing shortage and reforming planning processes to encourage more housebuilding.

The housing crisis has been exacerbated by a slowdown in the construction of affordable homes in certain boroughs, with recent reports indicating that London’s housebuilding efforts are at their lowest point since World War II. In response to the crisis, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Communities Secretary Steve Reed have agreed to reduce the number of affordable homes required in some new developments to encourage more projects to go ahead.

Impact Beyond London

While London’s housing market is the most extreme example, other cities such as Brighton are also facing similar challenges. Despite recent economic growth in Brighton, housing costs have risen dramatically, with the average house price now 11 times the average annual salary, making it more expensive than London in some respects.

As housing supply fails to keep up with demand, many areas are seeing affordability worsen. The report concludes that without addressing these supply issues, cities with strong economic growth risk undermining their living standards and economic progress. This situation is a warning to other cities, particularly those with a growing economy but constrained housing supply, to take action before the rising cost of living becomes a larger problem.