London’s Anti-Violence Chief Rejects Claims of Misleading Crime Statistics

The head of London’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), Lib Peck, has defended the mayor’s office against accusations of downplaying the city’s crime levels, following criticism from several prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump. The comments came during a visit by an Australian delegation in London to learn about the city’s approach to tackling youth violence.

Crime Rates Fall Despite Public Perception

Peck, who directs the mayor’s anti-violence taskforce, rejected claims that Mayor Sadiq Khan was “gaslighting” Londoners about the true extent of crime in the capital. She emphasized that recent statistics show the murder rate in London has reached its lowest level per capita in recorded history. In 2025, London saw 97 homicides, a decrease of 11 percent from 109 in 2024, and down 36 percent from 153 in 2019.

Despite this, public perceptions of crime remain high. A recent YouGov poll found that 61 percent of Britons consider London an unsafe place to live. However, the majority of Londoners, 63 percent, disagree and report feeling safe in the city. Peck attributed these discrepancies to what she called “misinformation,” suggesting that the media and public figures have exaggerated safety concerns.

Peck also pointed to a decrease in teenage murders, which fell to the lowest number in nearly three decades, with just eight killings recorded in 2025. She acknowledged, however, that personal experiences of violence, such as phone thefts or violent incidents, could continue to shape individuals’ perceptions of safety.

While the statistics on homicides and violence have improved, other crime figures, such as robbery and knife-related offenses, remain concerning. London’s VRU has launched more than 550,000 interventions since its inception in 2019, targeting gang violence and offering youth programs to prevent young people from engaging in criminal activity.

During the visit to London, Peck and members of the Australian delegation visited Brixton, where they met with youth project leaders working with at-risk young people. The Australian team, led by the head of Melbourne’s VRU, is exploring ways to apply similar strategies to address their own rising violence rates.

Peck emphasized that the VRU’s focus is not just on reducing crime but also on ensuring young people have the support and mentorship they need to thrive. “We know that trusted adults, such as youth workers and mentors, play a critical role in helping young people stay out of violence,” she said, reflecting on the program’s success in engaging over 500,000 young people in targeted interventions.