London’s 2026 Restaurant Trends: Pub Burgers, Georgian Flavors, and Pizza Expansions

The London dining scene is set to embrace a mix of nostalgia, international flavors, and an expanded focus on comfort food in 2026. As the city’s restaurant industry adapts to evolving tastes and influences, several culinary trends are expected to dominate the year ahead.

Comforting Classics and New Pizza Innovations

While smashburgers have reigned supreme in recent years, their appeal is beginning to wane. The trend has reached a tipping point where some versions have become excessively thin, leading to a return to heartier, more satisfying options. This shift will see the rise of provincial-style pub burgers—juicy, thick patties in soft white buns, topped with oozing cheddar and a generous amount of onion. A simple yet comforting affair, these burgers are expected to fill the gap left by the declining smashburger craze.

Meanwhile, pizza continues to thrive in London, cementing its place as a beloved staple. The past few years have seen the arrival of Neapolitan pies, New York slices, and a mix of Italian and East Coast styles. But what’s next for the city’s pizza scene? Expect a resurgence of Roman-style tonda pizza, alongside the growing popularity of “London pizza,” which blends local and traditional techniques. Additionally, the success of existing brands means we will see more multi-site pizza chains open their doors in 2026, solidifying pizza as one of the city’s safest bets for food lovers.

Georgian Cuisine’s Mainstream Breakthrough

Georgian food is poised for a major breakthrough in 2026. Although long appreciated by food enthusiasts, it has never quite reached mainstream appeal in London. That is set to change, with a rising interest in the country’s unique cuisine and wine offerings. Local favorites like Little Georgia in Islington and Kartuli in Dulwich have paved the way, but now, more Georgian establishments are expected to make their mark on the city’s dining scene. The growing popularity of Georgian wines, often praised by sommeliers, will further fuel this trend. Expect a greater variety of twisted dumplings and wines from Georgia’s rich terroir, creating a more accessible yet adventurous food experience for Londoners.

Alongside these emerging trends, established restaurants are also expanding their reach. The team behind the renowned Cloth restaurant, known for its intimate atmosphere and exceptional wine list, has acquired Simpson’s Tavern, an iconic London pub that closed in 2022 due to a rental dispute. With a planned reopening in 2026, Simpson’s is set to become a focal point for history lovers and food aficionados alike. A second location on the Strand will also add to the buzz surrounding the restaurant’s revival.

As these trends shape the London food scene in 2026, one thing is certain: comfort and tradition will continue to drive the industry’s evolution, alongside the constant innovation that keeps London’s restaurant landscape dynamic and exciting.