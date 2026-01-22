London Protests This Weekend: Calls for Bridge Reopening and Digital Rights

Activists and community groups will take to London’s streets this weekend for a range of protests, despite heightened tensions over new anti-protest powers. Among the key demonstrations planned, locals are rallying for the reopening of Hammersmith Bridge, which has been closed to vehicles for nearly seven years. Protesters are demanding that authorities take action on the restoration of bus routes and appoint a new taskforce to address the necessary repairs and funding for the bridge’s reopening.

Protests Against Trump and Digital ID

In another part of the capital, a protest will unfold outside the US Embassy, where demonstrators will voice their opposition to Donald Trump’s ongoing pursuit of Greenland. Trump’s recent social media comments about a potential deal involving mineral rights and military bases on the island have sparked outrage. Protesters are expected to arrive with flags and banners to show their disapproval.

Additionally, The People’s Platform has organized a protest against plans for a mandatory digital ID system in the UK. The protest’s message, “Resist ‘convenience’ Reject Control,” resonates with many who are wary of the government’s intentions. Although recent reports suggest that the UK government may have softened its stance on the digital ID requirement for proving work eligibility, the protest underscores ongoing concerns about privacy and control.

Despite the growing use of new anti-protest powers, which Amnesty International has warned could erode the UK’s right to peaceful protest, these demonstrations reflect the continued mobilization of people who are determined to raise awareness of key political and social issues.