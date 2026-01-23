London MP Highlights Surge in Phone Thefts, Urges Action

Londoners are increasingly feeling unsafe in their own city due to a dramatic rise in mobile phone thefts, according to Brent East MP Dawn Butler, a member of the Labour Party and an ally of Mayor Sadiq Khan. Butler, speaking out on the issue, urged the public to be cautious when using their phones, particularly near transport hubs like Tube and rail stations, which have become prime hotspots for thieves.

The Labour MP emphasized that the theft of mobile devices has spiraled into a serious issue in the capital, driven largely by organized crime gangs. Many stolen phones are taken abroad to be sold, further complicating recovery efforts. In a recent video shared on social media, Butler shared disturbing statistics about the frequency of phone thefts, with one phone being stolen approximately every eight minutes in London.

Organized Crime Fuels Surge in Thefts

Butler’s comments come after several high-profile incidents of mobile phone theft in central London, including one involving another MP, whose phone was stolen and later returned after the thief demanded payment. The MP’s ordeal highlights how rampant the problem has become, with many Londoners—tourists, constituents, and even politicians—falling victim to phone snatching. Butler explained that thieves often target unsuspecting individuals who are distracted, as seen when a phone was snatched out of a person’s hand while admiring Big Ben.

The figures back up Butler’s claims, with official data showing a steep increase in phone thefts, rising from 91,481 in 2019 to 117,211 in 2024. Areas like the West End, Pall Mall, and near major landmarks like Clarence House have become notorious for such crimes. Despite these alarming statistics, just one percent of phone thefts result in charges or convictions, underscoring the difficulties in addressing this pervasive issue.

To combat the growing trend, Butler has called on mobile phone manufacturers to take stronger measures to prevent stolen phones from being used or resold. She suggested that companies should implement more effective ways to disable stolen devices or make them harder to activate once taken.

Butler’s advocacy for action comes amid a backdrop of rising crime concerns in London, which have become a focal point for politicians as the May local elections approach. While the Labour MP continues to push for stronger measures, some candidates, including Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham, have taken a hardline stance on law and order, including controversial proposals like stop-and-search policies targeting women in face coverings. London Mayor Sadiq Khan rejected Cunningham’s proposal, emphasizing that personal freedoms and respect must remain fundamental to London’s values.

As election season draws near, crime will undoubtedly be a key issue, with voters looking for concrete solutions to improve safety on the streets. For now, the city’s phone theft problem remains one of the most pressing challenges for local authorities, as Londoners continue to feel the impact of rising crime rates.