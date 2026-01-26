London Mother Advocates Plasma Donations After Daughter’s Kawasaki Disease Battle

A London mother is urging the public to donate plasma following her daughter’s life-saving treatment for Kawasaki disease, a rare childhood condition. Rebecca Nako, 51, was stunned when her daughter, Winifred, was diagnosed with the illness in 2023, after initially thinking it was a common fever.

Kawasaki disease, which primarily affects children under five, causes inflammation in the blood vessels and can lead to severe heart damage if untreated. Winifred, aged seven at the time, had been experiencing a fever that lasted several days, initially dismissed as a typical seasonal illness. But after a call from her daughter’s school about hives on her body, Nako sought advice from a pediatric consultant who urged her to return to the hospital. At the Royal Free Hospital in London, Winifred was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease and received intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), a treatment derived from donated plasma.

Thanks to early intervention, Winifred avoided serious heart complications and made a quick recovery, returning to school within a week. “I am so grateful that we were advised to go back to hospital when we did,” Nako said, reflecting on the critical timing of her daughter’s treatment. “Early treatment made all the difference.”

Plasma Donations Save Lives

Since witnessing the importance of plasma-derived treatments firsthand, Nako has become a strong advocate for plasma donation. “If my donation helps another child get the treatment my daughter needed, then it’s absolutely worth it,” she said.

Plasma donation plays a crucial role in producing immunoglobulin, a medicine used to treat over 50 conditions, including Kawasaki disease. NHS Blood and Transplant highlighted the urgency of increasing donations, especially as some children are left with lifelong heart issues from the disease. Pamela Antoinette, Twickenham Plasma Operations Manager, emphasized the need for more donors: “Plasma donors play a vital role in ensuring treatments like immunoglobulin are available when children need them most.”

Dr. Emily MacDonagh, NHSBT ambassador and mother of three, echoed the importance of trusting parental instincts when it comes to medical concerns. She praised Nako for taking swift action, which ultimately saved her daughter’s heart and health. “Early diagnosis of Kawasaki disease saves hearts and saves lives,” MacDonagh said. “We urgently need more donors to help children like Winifred.”

Kawasaki disease is more common than many realize, and symptoms can often mimic other childhood illnesses, making diagnosis challenging. Its hallmark is a persistent fever, often accompanied by a rash, swollen glands, red eyes, and cracked lips. Early treatment with immunoglobulin can significantly reduce the risk of heart damage, which is why awareness and timely diagnosis are so critical.

For parents and carers, experts advise seeking urgent medical advice if a child has a fever that persists alongside other symptoms such as red eyes, cracked lips, or a rash. More information on Kawasaki disease and how to donate plasma is available through NHS Blood and Transplant.