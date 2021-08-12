Lollapalooza Was It A Super Spreader Event? Hundreds of COVID cases have been reported by Chicago health officials.

The legendary music festival Lollapalooza, which took place in late July in Chicago, is suspected of being the source of at least 203 COVID-19 cases recorded this week.

At a news conference on Thursday, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said, “Nothing unexpected here.”

“There is no evidence of a ‘super spreader event.’” However, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend Lollapalooza, we should expect some cases.”

The music festival drew roughly 385,000 visitors to Grant Park in downtown Chicago over the course of four days.

After being canceled last year owing to the pandemic, there were issues over whether the event should be held again in 2021. Mayor Lori Lightfoot supported the decision to hold the event despite some safety precautions.

It was necessary to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the festival. According to city officials, 90% of festival attendees were inoculated.

In congested situations, videos and photographs recorded concertgoers sans masks.

According to municipal officials, 138 of the instances involved Illinois residents from outside Chicago, 58 cases involved Chicago residents, and seven cases involved people from other states.

The majority of people who tested positive were under the age of 30.

Thirteen of the positive individuals reported they tested positive on or after the day their symptoms started, implying they arrived infected, according to Arwady.

“We would have seen a surge if we were going to see a surge at this point,” she insists.

