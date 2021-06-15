Lockdown relaxation is likely to be postponed three weeks from June 28th, according to Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, has indicated that the scheduled move to Level 0 coronavirus restrictions on June 28 will be postponed for three weeks.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister noted that further time is needed to push vaccinations forward.

“Given the current situation – and the necessity to properly vaccinate more people before we ease up further,” she said, “it is acceptable to suggest today that I believe it unlikely that any part of the country will move down a level from June 28.”

“Instead, it’s likely that we’ll extend the limitations for another three weeks starting June 28 and use that time to vaccinate as many people as possible with both doses.

“Doing so will give us the best opportunity of getting back on track and restoring the much greater normalcy that we all seek later in July.”

Following a scheduled review of present levels, she said the decision would be approved at Holyrood next week.

According to Scottish Government Statistics, there have been two coronavirus deaths and 974 new cases in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

It raises the total number of persons who have died as a result of this approach to 7,683 people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

According to numbers released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday, the daily optimism rate was 5%, down from 5.2 percent the day before.

On Monday, 137 patients with freshly confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals, up from 128 on Sunday.

There were seventeen persons in intensive care, which was unchanged from the day before.

Covid vaccinations have been given to 3,531,461 people so far, with 2,470,181 receiving their second dose.

The Scottish Government, on the other hand, stated that on June 15, Public Health Scotland suffered IT difficulties that hampered the extraction of vaccination data.

It stated that Tuesday’s results could be underestimated, and that any missing data would be reported in tomorrow’s numbers.

There are presently 248,515 people who have done so. (This is a brief piece.)