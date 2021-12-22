Lockdown is not ruled out, putting New Year’s Eve celebrations in peril.

New Year’s Eve parties in the United Kingdom may need to be phased out, according to the care minister.

Gillian Keegan declined to rule out taking action after the holidays to confront the Omicron variant’s mounting menace.

When asked if more limits would be implemented before December 25, Boris Johnson said the data is “under constant review.”

However, after Christmas, the Prime Minister is said to be considering a return to “step two” limitations in England.

Indoor social mixing will be prohibited under the new restrictions, and Ms Keegan said there is “uncertainty” over whether people should hold a gathering or party on December 31.

“There is uncertainty,” she told LBC. We can’t know what the data will reveal until we have it.

“We’re attempting to strike a balance and appropriate approach so that folks may spend time with their families over the holidays and arrange some activities.”

“Of course, it’s tough to plan ahead.”

Labour has urged the government to provide certainty to the public as soon as possible about its post-Christmas plans.

“People need to know where they stand,” Jon Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions minister, told Sky News. Businesses must make decisions about what stock to order in the run-up to New Year’s Eve, so I believe it would be reasonable for the government to issue a road map, if you will, of what they believe may be expected in terms of additional restrictions post-Christmas, so that everyone is aware of where we stand.

“Right now, there’s a lot of confusion.”

Professor Mike Tildesley has encouraged people to be cautious while attending any holiday celebrations.

“It’s a really challenging time of year,” the Sage member said to Sky News. “Of course, as a modeller, you always say that if you’re going to apply limits, the sooner you present them, the more effective any of those constraints will be.”

“But, of course, at this time of year, it’s particularly difficult, since considering what occurred last year, when limits were imposed only a few days before Christmas, I.

