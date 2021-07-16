Lockdown could be reinstated if the infection spreads to an unacceptably high level, according to the minister.

According to the Solicitor General, if the virus’s spread becomes “intolerable,” ministers may consider reimposing limitations.

Despite the Prime Minister’s repeated statements that he wants the removal of most legal safeguards in England on July 19 to be “irreversible,” Lucy Frazer suggested some measures may be reinstated.

Professor Chris Whitty, the government’s top doctor, has also warned that the number of individuals in hospital with coronavirus might reach “very terrifying” proportions in the coming weeks.

Chris Whitty fears that England might be placed under lockdown again in a matter of weeks.

“I think the Health Secretary, as has the Prime Minister, has been quite clear that we will see infections rise,” Lucy Frazer told Sky News.

“However, the rationale for the relaxation of the limits is because of the vaccine campaign, which will safeguard individuals if the infection rate rises.

“Of course, if we get into a scenario where it’s unacceptable and we need to impose more limits, the Government would consider it.

“However, we are approaching summer, a huge number of people have been vaccinated, we’ve had a really difficult time, we’re still urging people to take responsibility, and we do need to ask ourselves, if we don’t open up now, when will we be able to open up?”

Ms Frazer also stated that while unlocking next week will result in an increase in deaths, maintaining with coronavirus limitations has “consequences.”

“I don’t think the Health Secretary (Sajid Javid) has stated anything other than the infection rate is going to climb, and as a result of the infection rate rising, that means that hospitalisations and deaths will rise as well, since there is a correlation between the two,” Ms Frazer told Sky News.

“But there are actual costs for not opening up, not just to people’s jobs and the economy, but also to people’s mental health and to those who have avoided going to the doctor because they are afraid of it.

“It’s critical that we strike the correct balance between ensuring that we keep this virus under control and taking the required therapeutic measures to do so, while also acknowledging that. The summary comes to a close.