Locherber Milano Emerges As The Next Big Fragrance Name.

Locherber Milano is one of today’s most revolutionary emerging enterprises.

Despite the volatility of the pandemic, Locherber Milano, the Cosval Group’s flagship fragrance brand, was able to generate record growth throughout its digital platforms such as e comm and Instagram during the pandemic.

The firm, which promotes sustainability without sacrificing quality, has been employing recycled materials such as Banksia and Venetiae driftwood to lessen its environmental footprint while still providing a premium product to its customers.

The schematic of Locherber Milano’s design pieces, in which Locherber sources unique woods and lids from all four corners of the world, is what truly sets them apart from the pack.

Locherber Milano has become a standout choice and household fragrance brand during the epidemic due to their agile approach and high product quality.