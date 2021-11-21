Locals in Liverpool have been lauded for remaining united one week after the incident.

People in Liverpool have been lauded for “standing shoulder to shoulder” in the aftermath of the Remembrance Sunday incident, with the public being reminded that they are police’s “eyes and ears” in the fight against terror.

Officials thanked residents for their “patience and understanding” as inquiries into the explosion outside the city’s women’s hospital continued a week later.

The bomb was a homemade explosive with ball bearings connected, authorities claimed, and it could have caused “severe injury or death.”

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was killed when the cab he was riding in exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11 a.m. on November 14, but taxi driver David Perry was injured.

Officers are “working around the clock” on their investigation, and police say there is still more work to be done in the fight to “destroy terrorism,” as they pledge to safeguard the city’s safety as the holiday season approaches.

In an open letter seven days after the blast, police and local government authorities offered tribute to the public’s reaction, as well as emergency personnel and medical workers.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, Mayor Joanne Anderson, Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, and Combined Authority Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram signed the letter, which was published on Sunday.

“The ultimate goal of terrorism is to create discord, distrust, and fear in our communities, and whilst we understand some people may be anxious and concerned, we have seen people across Liverpool standing shoulder to shoulder,” it said, praising people for coming together “in the face of adversity.”

“And that’s because Liverpool, which has a proud history as a multi-cultural city, and the Merseyside area as a whole always come together at times like this, and the pride of all our communities is visible to everybody.”

“This is a neighborhood known for its warmth, compassion, and sense of community, and we are appreciative for people’ patience and understanding (while police investigations continue), but not surprised.”

“Summary concludes,” they said, praising the “phenomenal work” of management and personnel at the hospital, which has over 150 infants.