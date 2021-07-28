Locals in Liverpool are clamoring for a restaurant that serves “something new” for breakfast.

One Liverpool restaurant has been lauded for its delectable breakfast menu, which is unique.

For decades, The Tavern Co has been dishing up fajitas, burritos, and a variety of other delicious Mexican-styled food, and locals make a point of getting up early enough to book a table and order from the brunch menu.

It’s not surprising, given that the Smithdown Road venue’s Full English has twice been crowned the UK’s Best Breakfast.

However, they have a lot more to offer, and their Coffee Shake, which is a standard vanilla shake with a double shot of espresso, is a fun twist on your normal coffee fix.

Even if you don’t feel like cooking, a user on our sister site 2chill has recommended her favorite cuisine.

“It serves up all sorts of other breakfast delights, including Mexican soft breakfast tacos, which is what my husband had – scrambled eggs with bacon, onions, sweet peppers, crumbled corn tortillas, a splash of hot pepper sauce, and served with flour tortillas and sour cream,” Amy Browne said, giving the restaurant four stars.

“He rated it a ten out of ten, claiming he liked it since it was different. Afternoon treats were a stack of American-style pancakes slathered in gooey, chocolatey Nutella sauce and a large handful of cut strawberries. Absolute bliss.”

If that wasn’t enough to persuade potential customers, the restaurant also provides pick-up or delivery, allowing you to enjoy your meal in the privacy of your own home.

The Tavern Co serves breakfast daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as a gluten-free brunch menu. For further information, go to this link.

Have you been to The Tavern Company? Do you concur with Amy’s suggestion? Or perhaps you’ve discovered what you consider to be the ideal breakfast in Liverpool. 2Chill invites you to sign up and leave a recommendation.