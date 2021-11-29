Locals have named a ‘beautiful’ young mother who was discovered dead in the River Mersey.

Jenny has been given to the woman, who is in her 30s, in local tributes.

Emergency personnel plucked her from the ocean at the Pier Head around 6.10 a.m. on Friday, November 26, but she died later in hospital.

The woman has been formally identified, according to Merseyside Police, and her nearest of kin has been notified.

Her death has been reported to the Liverpool Coroner’s Office because there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding it.

Hundreds of condolences to the young mother, who was described as a “funny, kind, and kind person,” were shared on social media.

Kerinda Kerinda expressed herself as follows: “Jen, you will be missed. I was heartbroken to hear this news. You were not deserving of this. Xxxx ” “So sorry RIP Jenny,” Carla Foster commented. According to Amy Leather, “Enjoy your time in paradise. Jenny, I’m very sorry to hear this. You were such a lovely, kind mother who was always thinking of her son and family.” “So sad RIP Jen thinking about her little baby and family,” Margaret Ingram commented. According to Cat Sheeran, “Jenny, you were such a witty, lovely, and kind person, so RIP. I’m thinking of her entire family, as well as her young son.” “Rest in peace Jenny, I can’t believe this,” Kirsty Evans said.