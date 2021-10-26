Locals are shocked to see an alligator crawling out of an apartment storm drain.

On Monday afternoon, a couple in Mobile, Alabama, were taken aback when they saw an alligator creeping out of a storm drain in a nearby apartment complex.

Kenisha Miller and her boyfriend, Anthony Patterson, told WKRG-TV that they were driving down Washington Avenue in downtown Mobile when they slammed on the brakes and came to a complete stop to do a double-take.

“Is that a real gator?” we wondered as we observed a gator emerge from the drainage hole. Miller told the news organization. The pair said they hastened to bring police and Game and Wildlife officials to the scene when they realized it was the snake, which was slowly creeping near the apartment complex.

At the same time, the couple claimed that a school bus was dropping off children 50 feet down the road in the area. Soon, a crowd had gathered to witness the strange event.

According to the Associated Press, “a lot of people in the area started pouring out with their phones and whatnot and were trying to video it because they were just as astonished as we were,” Patterson said, adding, “never [seen]nothing like this, in the ghetto either.”

Soon later, Game and Wildlife authorities came on the scene and were able to securely capture and move the gator away of the area.

A 2-year-old child noticed a big gator on a drainage grate outside of a Florida restaurant earlier this month in a similar situation. On October 19, Joseph Brenner shared a snapshot of the situation on Reddit, explaining that his son discovered the creature and mistook it for a “turtle.” While alligators can be dangerous to humans if provoked, Frank Mazzotti, an alligator specialist and professor at the University of Florida, has told The Washington Newsday that they are rarely a danger.

“Millions of people live in the same areas as millions of alligators do. Alligators do not pose a threat to humans “he stated “They obviously have the power of inflicting harm on individuals, but that is simply not going to happen in most instances.” American alligators are now designated as a threatened species by the National Wildlife Federation. The animals have the ability to grow. This is a condensed version of the information.