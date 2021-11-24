Locals are scared after a mysterious monster-like sea creature washes up on the beach.

Last weekend, a man walking on a San Diego beach had the scare of his life when he came across a bizarre marine creature washing up on the coast.

The man came discovered the beast while walking along Black’s Beach at sunset.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Jay Beiler told NBC San Diego after sharing photographs with them to aid in the identification of the monster. “You know, I go to the beach a lot, so I’m familiar with the area, but I’ve never seen a creature that looked as frightening as this.” “At first, I thought it was a — like a jellyfish or something,” Beiler explained. “But then I went and looked at it a little closer, and some other people were gathered around it as well, and I saw that it was this extremely unique fish.”

“It was like something out of a nightmare – his mouth was almost bloodied!” Beiler explained. “It was almost a foot long,” says the narrator. Bieler took three images of the marine creature and shared them with local media in the hopes of identifying the species. The creature had a mouthful of knife-sharp teeth, a missile erupting from its forehead, and several spikes on its sides, according to the photos.

Scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography were contacted by NBC San Diego to assist in the identification of the creature.

“This is one of the largest kinds of anglerfish, and it’s only been spotted a few times here in California,” Ben Frable, collection manager of Scripps’ marine vertebrate collection, said.

According to CBS 8, this creature is known as a Pacific footballfish, which was made popular in the cartoon film “Finding Nemo.”

According to specialists, the footballfish can be found between 1,000 and 4,000 feet beneath the sea’s surface.

“How did you get something from that far down in the ocean…?” It washing up on the beach in San Diego has something to do with the underwater topography of the coastline here on the coast, all the way out of La Jolla here — this was certainly found on Black’s,” Frable explained. “A little farther up the beach, there are what are known as undersea canyons, where water and sediments wash out and it can get incredibly deep, really fast, really near to shore.”