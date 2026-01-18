London Underground Disruptions Continue Amid 5G Coverage Expansion

London commuters faced another challenging day on January 16, 2026, as major disruptions hit several Underground lines, coinciding with the ongoing rollout of high-speed mobile networks across the city’s Tube system. The District and Northern lines were severely impacted, with emergency engineering works and delays affecting thousands of passengers trying to get to work.

Widespread Delays as Network Struggles to Keep Up

The chaos began early in the morning when the District line was partially suspended between Earl’s Court and Wimbledon due to late-running engineering works at Parsons Green. Meanwhile, the Northern line was affected by a fault between Kennington and Battersea Power Station, as well as between Camden Town and Charing Cross. As engineers scrambled to fix the issues, delays spread, leaving passengers stranded across various stations. The situation was compounded by issues on the Lioness and Bakerloo lines, as well as track failures across the network.

By late morning, the disruptions were still widespread. Delays on the Northern and District lines persisted, with part-suspensions on the Circle and Central lines as well. The ongoing delays were felt throughout the day, with TfL attempting to mitigate the situation by offering London Buses as alternatives. Further announcements indicated that the Piccadilly line would close for scheduled track work that weekend, adding to the strain.

Despite these immediate setbacks, a significant milestone in London’s transport infrastructure was quietly unfolding beneath the surface. TfL, in collaboration with mobile network providers, has made substantial progress in extending 4G and 5G coverage across the Underground network. As of January 2026, 62 out of 121 stations now have high-speed mobile connectivity, including Euston Square, Cannon Street, and Battersea Power Station.

“I’m thrilled to see the Mayor’s commitment to bringing 4G and 5G to the Underground becoming a reality,” said Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport. “We’re not just making London more connected for commuters, but ensuring that visitors, too, can benefit from this technological leap.”

Looking Ahead to Full 5G Connectivity by 2026

Looking forward, TfL aims to extend coverage to the entire Underground network by the end of 2026. This ambitious project, which involves all four major UK mobile network operators—Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2—will also support the Emergency Services Network, ensuring first responders have immediate access to vital data in emergencies.

While engineers work tirelessly overnight to expand coverage, some of London’s busiest areas, like King’s Cross and Waterloo, are already benefiting from improved service. The work involves the installation of small-cell technology on TfL infrastructure, such as lighting columns, to increase coverage in high-footfall areas. By summer 2026, the Northern and Metropolitan lines are expected to be fully connected, bringing the city closer to its goal of universal mobile coverage across the Underground.

Despite the technology advancements, not all passengers are pleased with the disruption. TfL has reminded travelers to be considerate and use headphones when watching videos or listening to music, following growing concerns over noise in crowded train carriages.

The expansion of 5G coverage is also being seen as a significant step in ensuring London’s economic competitiveness, particularly in the City of London. Chris Hayward, Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation, emphasized the importance of the new infrastructure, noting that it would help attract businesses, workers, and visitors back to the Square Mile.

Though January 16, 2026, may go down as a day marked by frustration for many commuters, it also signifies a crucial step in London’s journey toward becoming a fully connected city, capable of handling the demands of a modern, digital economy.