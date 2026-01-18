EuroMillions Rolls Over, But Ten UK Winners Bag £1 Million Each

EuroMillions Jackpot Unclaimed, but Millionaire Maker Expands to Ten Winners

In an exciting turn of events for EuroMillions participants, Friday’s January 16, 2026, draw produced no jackpot winner but made dreams come true for ten lucky players in the UK. The main prize of £66 million rolled over, adding to the anticipation for the next draw. However, the Millionaire Maker game, typically awarding just one £1 million prize, was expanded to create ten new UK millionaires. Each of the ten winners received the full £1 million, thanks to the game’s special promotion on this particular night.

The EuroMillions numbers drawn were 5, 17, 24, 29, and 50, with the Lucky Stars being 5 and 10. For those unfamiliar with the game, claiming the full jackpot requires matching all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars—a rare but possible feat. Despite widespread hopes for a major win, no one claimed the top prize this time. Alongside the EuroMillions draw, the Thunderball results for the evening were also announced at 8 p.m., with numbers 3, 7, 27, 28, and 29, plus Thunderball 12.

Ten New Millionaires in the UK

Along with the excitement surrounding the jackpot, the real highlight of the evening was the expanded Millionaire Maker event. The event, which usually rewards only one UK player with £1 million, made ten winners this time. A unique code is assigned to each EuroMillions ticket, and ten codes were drawn this Friday night. The winning codes were: JPNM78049, JQPB46716, VQPF06577, TPNT33013, VQNT31878, JQPB18782, MQNZ12142, JQPG24015, MPNM70062, and VMMW54129. As a result, ten players were able to wake up the next morning with a life-changing sum of money in their accounts.

The Millionaire Maker prize is tax-free, providing winners the chance to change their lives in many ways, from clearing debts to traveling or supporting loved ones. Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, the operator of the National Lottery, expressed excitement about the added winners. “This exciting draw will also be making 10 guaranteed UK millionaires,” he said. “Make sure to get your tickets early to be in with a chance to win!”

Despite the widespread hope for a jackpot win, the EuroMillions prize has now rolled over again. This rollover follows a similar trend from last June, when the jackpot reached a record-breaking £208 million after several consecutive rollovers. As the jackpot climbs, anticipation continues to build ahead of the next draw.

Although the jackpot went unclaimed, there were plenty of secondary prizes for many other players. Those who matched five numbers and one Lucky Star received £130,554.30, while five numbers alone resulted in £13,561.20. As always, the EuroMillions ensures that while the headlines go to the jackpot, thousands of players still walk away with substantial prizes.

Looking ahead, hope remains for those who did not win this time. With multiple draws each week, including EuroMillions, Thunderball, Lotto, and Set For Life, players can try their luck again. The next Lotto jackpot, for instance, stands at £3.8 million, continuing to fuel excitement for the upcoming draw.

The National Lottery’s appeal extends beyond just the prospect of riches; it also brings a shared experience of anticipation. Whether it’s a modest win or a life-changing sum, the lottery captures the imagination of millions, and for those lucky enough to win, the journey from ordinary to extraordinary is well-supported.