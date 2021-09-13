Local governments that impose COVID vaccine mandates face hefty fines, according to Ron DeSantis.

If local governments impose vaccine mandates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to hit them with fines of up to $5,000 per infraction.

The warning comes as state hospitals are bursting at the seams with COVID patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated, and the death toll in the state approaches tens of thousands. Municipalities such as Orange County and the city of Gainesville, according to DeSantis, could face millions in fines if they require employees to get the vaccine.

DeSantis stated at a news conference near Gainesville, “We are not going to let folks get fired because of a vaccine mandate.” “You don’t just dismiss somebody who have been serving honorably for years because of this issue, which is really a personal choice about their own health.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Florida has been a national hub for the virus’s spread this summer, with COVID-19 deaths accounting for more than 20% of all virus-related deaths across the country last week.

Several local government workers from central Florida were summoned to the news conference by DeSantis to explain why they refused to be vaccinated at the risk of losing their jobs. Several people spread fake vaccination conspiracy theories, despite the fact that medical authorities say the immunizations are safe and effective.

Many governments that require employees to be vaccinated provide medical or religious exemptions.

Shelby Taylor, a spokesperson for the city of Gainesville, said the city stood by its decision.

In an email, Taylor stated, “It is our conviction that as an employer, we maintain the right to require vaccination as a condition of employment.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, a Democrat, stated at a press conference that he believes many of the Republican governor’s actions are politically driven, and that the county “will deal” with DeSantis’ threat, either through the courts or in some other way.

Demings added, “It could be a lot of money, no doubt about it.” “At the end of the day, our purpose is to protect and keep the people in our wider community safe, which is a fundamental responsibility of government.”

DeSantis is up for reelection next year and is widely considered a contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

