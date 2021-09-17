Local cricket: With Firwood Bootle on the verge of relegation, skipper Neil Williams maintains his sights on the ball.

At 1868, an Aboriginal XI toured England for the first time, playing two three-day games in Bootle.

Mullagh, one of the tourists, batted half-centuries in both innings, took 11 wickets, effected a stumping, and, as an added bonus, inadvertently brained a spectator with a boomerang during a post-match show.

Wadham Road could be in for some much bigger troubles a century and a half later.

Firwood Bootle, the most successful club in the Love Lane Liverpool Competition’s history and current ECB Premier Division champions, will be demoted for the first time unless they win more points at Rainhill than Southport & Birkdale can against Leigh.

There were still a lot of caveats and ifs and buts during the season, as it became evident that Neil Williams’ side was in a relegation battle. Bootle no longer has control of the situation.

Williams has no choice but to cross his fingers that the current OK prognosis does not deteriorate, select his strongest available XI, and fight tooth and nail for every point.

He said, “This is absolutely not what we had planned.”

“But, as I’ve always said, you earned your place in the league. That is precisely what you deserve, regardless of where you finish.

“We’ve had a difficult season with player availability, but it’s not only that; several of our older players, including myself, haven’t lived up to the expectations set in prior years.”

Williams isn’t seeking for an excuse, but the hot weather in the United Kingdom hasn’t helped matters. S&B are the only team to have played in all 21 of their scheduled games thus far, despite the fact that two of them were canceled. Bootle, on the other hand, has had four total washouts and one ‘no decision’ – all unplayable or partial games are worth five points each to both teams, which is 20 points less than the maximum possible if a game is played.

Williams insisted, “I don’t dwell too much on things like that.” “We’ve missed a handful of games more than most teams, but I think you just have to accept that.

“There have been seasons in the.”

