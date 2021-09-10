Local cricket: Whitefield’s run machine smashes records to keep them up in the Southport & District league.

The Southport & District league season ends tomorrow, and four teams are still in contention for the title.

With 320 points, Hesketh Bank leads the pile, but any of Cheshire lines (316), Skelmersdale (309), or Merseyside Commonwealth Conference (303) could overtake them if they falter.

To add to the excitement, Hesketh is at Mossley Hill, Lines is at Prescot & Odyssey, Skem is at Goose Green, and Commonwealth is at Halsall West End.

So prepare for a day of anxiously checking Play Cricket for updates and reviewing bonus point requirements.

The league winners’ chances of being promoted to the Love Lane Liverpool Competition are determined by a number of non-football variables.

Whitefield, who play at Court Hey Park in Roby, have hauled themselves out of relegation danger in dramatic manner over the last two games. They thrashed Goose Green by an incredible 234 runs, according to league secretary Gordon Halsall, the most ever in the premier tier, and then they added two more to their own record against Aigburth.

Michael Kearney was the mastermind, smashing 117 from 52 balls one week and 135 from 66 the next. He smashed 31 fours and 16 sixes in two innings, concluding with a total of 252/2 from just under 20 overs.

Mark Green produced a lethargic 116* from 81 balls in the Aigburth encounter, whereas Muhammad Zubairi had scored a similarly sluggish 77 from 44 balls the week before.

Unfortunately, Aigburth’s destiny is in the hands of their landlords, who appear to be poised to close down a club with a 133-year history. If they are given a reprieve, they will be relegated to Division Two, where they will be joined by New Victoria or Goose Green, with Burscough or Haydock moving in the opposite direction.

Hopefully, Aigburth’s hundreds of members will just have to worry about relegation.