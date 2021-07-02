Local cricket: Wavertree is hungry to maintain winning after a four-match winning streak.

Wavertree manager Darren Collin is hoping to continue on his team’s strong June record and make a serious push for promotion.

Collin’s team scored 68 points in three league games last month, including victories over Hightown St Mary’s, Southport Trinity, and Parkfield Liscard to make it four wins in a row.

Sandown Lane are now fourth in the Love Lane Liverpool Competition Division Two table, 30 points behind leaders Spring View and 23 points behind second-placed Caldy, thanks to several key players hitting form at the right time, including Collin, who top scored with 85 in last Saturday’s win over the Wirral side.

Collin, who took over as skipper from Josh Birch when Wavertree was relegated from Division One after a winless season, said, “In the last few seasons, we’ve maybe relied on one or two of players to get all the runs.” “However, it appears that this year, everyone is pitching in, right down the line.

“And we believe we have the bowling attack to defend any total,” says the team.

“A couple of them have been close games, but we have a strong team spirit going on right now, and that has really helped us go over the line.”

Collin believes that both disciplines are currently feeding off of each other. Experienced bowlers Matt Nation and Stewart Guy, as well as younger members of the attack like Laurie Kitchen and Chris Giby, are instilling confidence in the hitters, and the batters, in turn, are providing something to defend for the bowlers.

“Right now, I’m enjoying my cricket,” the captain added. We’re playing with confidence, knowing that if we score 150-160 points, most opponents would find it difficult to catch up.”

The half-way point of this season’s campaign is tomorrow’s trip to Sutton, and Collin knows his side is in with a chance of securing an immediate return to Division One.

He continued, “This season was all about trying to be competitive and getting some of the youngsters into the side.” “It’s clear that we’re on a roll.

“We still have to play the top three sides in four weeks, so we’ll find out more then. The summary comes to a close.