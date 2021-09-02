Local cricket: Tom Foster of Birkenhead Park is hoping that his team’s aggressive approach will result in promotion.

Tom Foster is hoping that his Birkenhead Park side’s “gung-ho” style will be enough to get them promoted.

Park have lost eight games this season, more than any other Division One team outside of the bottom three, and more than Old Xaverians, who are now in second place.

But, more importantly, they’ve won nine games, and Foster believes those numbers reflect his team’s aggressive approach.

“We’re fairly gung-ho, if that’s the correct word,” he remarked.

“I think we’re always trying to drive the game forward when we’re bowling, creating fields, and batting.

“When we’ve had to, we’ve tried to knuckle down a number of times, but we’re just a very attacking team.

“It’s likely that we’ve lost a few games as a result of it as well. It’s not a dull team to be a part of.”

Park’s success this year has been mostly based on Indian pro Satyajeet Bachhav’s left-arm spin. Bachhav, who came in as a late replacement for Ahmed Safi Abdullah, who was called up for the ill-fated Pakistan Super League, leads the Division One wicket chart with 70 scalps at an average of 9.27 runs per wicket.

Foster, who spent seven seasons at Leigh before joining Park for the partial season last year, believes he is the best professional he has ever played with.

“At the end of April, we were scrambling to find a pro,” Foster explained. “One of the agencies recommended him to us, and he’s fantastic. Everyone adores him because he is a wonderful man who is peaceful and quiet.

“He’s a very precise bowler who doesn’t bowl many bad balls and only gets hit or drops short.”

It’s impossible to discuss Park’s 2021 season without remembering the tragedy that befell opening batter Josh Downie, who died in May after collapsing during a net practice. At the same time, it seems almost impolite to bring up such a tragedy in the context of a debate about cricket.

The tragedies of May have undoubtedly left an indelible imprint on Park’s players. However, Foster, who has seen his side through the grieving process, claims that the memory of Josh has given them added motivation as the season comes to a close. “The summary has come to an end.”