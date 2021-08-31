Local cricket: Southport & Birkdale and Firwood Bootle create a memorable match in their relegation battle.

The S&Beer festival was well underway. The prosecco tent was packed, the bouncy castle was nearly full, and a shockingly big number of children were playing football in a space roughly the size of an average family car, dangerously close to the fine leg border.

Something much more wild and unpredictable was happening in the center.

, chasing 173 to avoid relegation, were 91/3 with 18 overs remaining in the penultimate hour. With plenty of batting to come, they needed a boundary-plus-change an over.

They should have won – a situation they’ve found themselves in far more than their three victories this season.

But everything skipper Chris Cunningham touched began to turn to gold all of a sudden.

He came in to replace Chris Firth after an identical spell – 19 overs and at least as many full-throated appeals – had kept the hosts in the game, trapping Callum McGee and Toby Lester, then prying Will Hale out after he’d scored 51 of his side’s first 59 runs. Cunningham’s fourth ball was chipped to mid-off by Will Purser.

The skipper then looked to Angus Gailey’s seam for a replacement for the unfortunate Bobby Wincer. Scott Butterworth, who’d been tucking into the spinners to speed up the pace, couldn’t get Gailey away – the next over, desperate to catch up, he ran skittishly at Cunningham and was stumped.

Visiting skipper Neil Williams began to exploit the holes – until Cunningham was replaced by Firth, and keeper Jack Carney’s quick hands claimed a second victim.

Then, mid-over, Cunningham spoke to Gailey, and the next ball splattered Joe Nagle’s stumps.

Cunningham subsequently explained, “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.” “At the end of the day, those guys have to go out there and execute it themselves.

“The credit belongs to them; I may be endorsing your abilities, but it’s those folks out there who are saying, ‘I’m going to implement my abilities.'”

“Firthy was incredible. We speak about all these international professionals who go out and bowl spin all day – Firthy isn’t a professional cricketer by any stretch of the imagination.” “The summary comes to an end.”