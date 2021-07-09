Local cricket: Sefton Park win the hardball title, sparking a boom in interest in the women’s game.

Women’s cricket is growing in popularity in Liverpool, with one of the city’s newest teams serving as an example.

Despite being founded in 1860, Sefton Park did not have a women’s area until 2019.

Last Sunday, their team, led by Sarah John, won the Love Lane Liverpool Competition’s Hardball League after defeating Bootle in an exciting final-day match.

The scores between the league’s two unbeaten teams were locked when the last Bootle pair stepped out to bat – yet Sefton won by a 21-run difference that, according to John, just hints at the closeness of the match.

“Over the years, there has certainly been a lot of competitiveness between Bootle and ourselves,” she remarked. “And I believe our squads are quite evenly matched.

“When we play against them, it’s always a good contest.

“It was a close game with a lot of scary moments – Hannah Gallimore bowled quite well and caused us a lot of problems.”

With 17 players employed throughout the course of a season’s worth of eight-a-side games, John and her sister, Anna, shone with bat and ball in the decider – but the skipper was quick to deflect the spotlight away from herself and her immediate family.

Aaishah Amjad led the league in runs, and John claims that the Competition’s enhanced focus on women’s and girls’ cricket has brought in a slew of new players.

“We’ve had a big influx of new people coming to join us – and it just goes to show that anyone can do it,” she said.

“I used to play as a kid, but there are kids now who have never picked up a cricket bat before. They’re also making their way to our teams.

“One of the girls, Eleanor Cantwell, had never played before but showed up at our training a few months ago and is now one of our stars, scoring runs and taking wickets.

“At Sefton, both myself and her play for the men’s senior teams – we’re the first women to do so. As a result, it only proves that it is spreading.”

