Local cricket: Northern’s stutter may be allowing the title race to slip through their fingers.

In what appeared to be a straightforward title race in the Love Lane Liverpool Competition, there could yet be potential for a twist.

Leaders still have a 50-point lead, but their six-wicket defeat at means they’ve lost three and won just two of their last six games – one by a single run.

Across the divisions, Saturday was a batters’ day, and Andrew Clarke’s century anchored a total of 214/6 against his old opponents. Northern had not gone past the 55th over in the first half of the season, but they have now done so twice in two matches.

Wallasey were 176/0 after 36 overs of their reply, and the game was all but over. The only disappointment for Alex Eagles’ side was that both openers, Jamie Crawley and Daniel Beaver, missed out on centuries – Beaver by a single run, Crawley, who had struck two tons in a regional T20 competition in midweek, by six – but that was the only sorrow.

“We were a little weary of them since we hadn’t beaten them in the league since I believe 2014,” Eagles said. “However, we were fantastic in the field, restricting them and forcing them to bat past 55 – it shows how highly they regard us as a team and how well we performed.

“Then the two at the top were absolutely flying, incredibly positive, and moved the attack to a solid bowling attack,” says the coach.

Due to a few Covid cancellations, the chasing pack in the table is slightly skewed – Leigh are 56 points behind Northern but have two games in hand after their match against Ormskirk on Saturday was called off.

It would still take a blunder by the Crosby men, but Wallasey is among those in a good position to profit.

“To be honest, we haven’t been looking that far up – but a few of cancellations have gone our way, and we’ve got points on the board,” Eagles added.

“We have a couple of tough games coming up in Bootle and Ormskirk, but we’re playing some fantastic cricket right now. We’ll take it game by game and see what happens – we’ll go into each game with a positive mindset.” “The summary comes to an end.”