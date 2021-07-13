Local cricket: Maddocks and Darkes-Sutcliffe cancel each other out in Northern against Formby.

Love Lane Liverpool Competition rivals and could reflect on all the things they had in common at the end of a high-quality, intriguing, and occasionally acrimonious game.

Both teams had battled with the new ball, as the seamers were able to extract a lot of bounce from the Moor Park surface.

Both lost wickets in clusters after careful rebuilding efforts, and both lower-middle-order batsmen found it easier to time the ball.

Both missed opportunities on the field and thought they were on the wrong end of some close calls.

As handshakes were exchanged under dismal Crosby skies, with Formby finishing on 148/8 in response to Northern’s 195/8, skippers James Cole and James Seward would have agreed that a draw was probably the best option.

The main performers were the visitors’ spinner Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe, who followed his 3/39 with 43 off 50 balls in a situation when attack was the best form of defense, and the hosts’ seamer Ryan Maddock, who finished with 5/79 after a lion-hearted 14-over second session. But, in the end, none of them had the upper hand for long enough to force a victory; they, and their respective teams, were able to balance each other out.

Maddock, who can be erratic but is always dangerous, gave the leaders the advantage by castingling both Sam Oldham and Ryan Brown following a 55-run third-wicket stand, then had the dangerous Ollie Sutton caught at slip as the game entered its final hour.

The visitors rallied from a 68/5 deficit with to a 72-run partnership from Sam Ellis and Darkes-Sutcliffe. The hungry ring of close fielders vanished as the target honed into distant view, thanks to some well-judged strokeplay, ensuring that any following bloopers fell harmlessly to the ground.

Formby needed 56 from six overs after Darkes-Sutcliffe knocked 11 off Maddock in the last hour’s 14th over. It wasn’t plausible, but it wasn’t impossible.

Soon after, he was brilliantly caught at slip by Maddock off Tom Sephton’s bowling, and the spinner persuaded Michael Booth to pad up to a straight one – but time was running out.

Maddock’s final deed was to pin Ellis on the fourth ball of the final over, ensuring that a winning hat-trick was still possible, but Saad had other ideas. The summary comes to a close.