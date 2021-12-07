Local cricket: Lancashire’s Paul Horton returns to Sefton Park after a long absence.

Paul Horton, a fan favorite in Lancashire, is returning to Sefton Park.

Before playing a significant part at the top of Lancashire’s Championship-winning batting order in 2011, Horton moved up through the ranks at the south Liverpool club, joining on the suggestion of his Lancashire coaches.

Now, after a 17-year professional career in which he scored over 16,000 runs for Lancashire, Leicestershire, and Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland Tuskers, he’s returning to his roots.

“At a young age, Sefton was extremely wonderful to me,” Horton remarked. “They offered me a lot of opportunities to play, and I went on to have a successful career in professional cricket – so it’s good to be able to give back to the club that gave me so much as a young guy.”

“I was aware that I was available, and there were other inquiries, but I wasn’t looking to make a big deal out of it; it was more about being able to return to Sefton.”

“I don’t know how long I’ll be playing cricket, but the chance to go back and aid Sefton, who have been struggling, was something I really wanted to do.”

Croxteth Drive will begin 2022 in the Love Lane Liverpool Competition’s First Division, after being outplayed for much of 2021 on their return to the Premier Division.

Park won just one win and one draw in a dreadful season under the direction of England deaf international Jimmy Dixon, who was affected by Covid more than other clubs – they lost at least half a dozen regular members of 2019’s promotion-winning side.

Horton’s return will see him captain the team as well as assist in the development of the next generation as a coach, which he is very excited about.

“It’s difficult for me to assess the team’s playing strength since I don’t know all of the individuals,” he remarked, “but I am aware that there are some incredibly young, brilliant cricketers coming through the ranks.”

“It’s a chance for the club to stabilize and give some opportunities, in my opinion.””

