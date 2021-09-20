Local cricket: Firwood Bootle’s best isn’t good enough as Southport & Birkdale’s triumph sends them down for the first time in their history.

On Saturday, as Will Hale and Owais Shah set off on their ultimately comfortable chase of’s 189, skipper Neil Williams and two of his all-rounders, Will Purser and Scott Butterworth, cooed and fussed and posed for photos with Purser’s newborn son, complete with miniature cricket jumper, just outside the fine leg boundary.

After all, there’s more to life than cricket.

The household tranquility just outside the field of play, as well as the cricketing version portrayed by Hale and Shah on it, contrasted sharply with the real tragedy happening 19 miles away in.

, who had gone ahead of Bootle in their relegation battle last week, had notched up 244/9, good for maximum bonus points. If they win, Bootle will be demoted because they will not be able to overtake them.

Leigh were eight down and considerably behind when Shah bunted a Tyler McGladdery full ball over mid-on to seal a 10-wicket victory. The players’ faces revealed the story as clearly as a glimpse at Play Cricket as they emerged from the dressing room: Southport had won.

Both teams received maximum points for their efforts on the day; nonetheless, the 2019 winners were relegated for the first time on batting points, despite being tied on points and victories.

Regardless, the infant is adorable.

“We thought that if we earned 25 points, that would be enough and that Southport wouldn’t get 25,” Williams said.

“However, the harm was done a long time ago, and the league never lies.

“We haven’t played good enough cricket over a long enough period of time to compete with the majority of the league’s teams.”

On Saturday, few of the problems that led to Bootle’s relegation were visible. The visitors, who needed points to keep their Lancashire Cup hopes alive, got off to a good start, but a rush of blood from McGladdery in Butterworth’s first over began a fall from 35/0 to 95/6.

Butterworth claimed four wickets in an unbroken 17-over spell, and Higham cashed in with a six over mid-wicket and two fours through as Butterworth began to weary and fell short. “The summary has come to an end.”