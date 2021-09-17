Local cricket: Chris Cunningham, skipper of Southport & Birkdale, is looking for one last push as his young side fights to remain up.

Chris Cunningham, the captain of Southport & Birkdale, thinks his young side has nothing to prove to him ahead of tomorrow’s relegation nail-biter.

S&B, who are now in third position, travel to third-placed Leigh in the hopes of staying ahead of Firwood Bootle, who are hosting Rainhill.

Cunningham concedes that this season has been more difficult than he anticipated, but he is proud of his team’s resilience in the face of adversity.

“It won’t be for a lack of guts whether we stay up or go down,” he remarked.

“I don’t need the players to show me that they care because they’ve shown me that they care all season.

“It’s basically a question of going out there and playing cricket without thinking about the consequences.”

With four first-team regulars under the age of 18, it’s been difficult for a club that only avoided relegation last season – ironically, thanks to a helping hand from Bootle, whose title-clinching win over Lytham on the penultimate day kept S&B up.

However, a significant win at demoted Sefton Park on Saturday, when they scraped a fourth bonus point with a leg bye to reach 190 before dismissing the hosts for 56, has them positioned on the precipice of the title deciders tomorrow.

Cunningham, who played for Bootle until 2016, believes the onus is now entirely on his former club.

“They are under a lot of pressure,” he remarked.

“It’s a terrific cricket club, and qualification for the Lancashire Cup appears to be taken for granted at times.

“On the other hand, we’re very involved in the idea of trying to build the finest platform possible for our athletes to go and demonstrate their abilities.

“Based on what we’ve seen, it’s possible that our expectations for the start of the year were unreasonable.

“Regardless of what happens on Saturday, we have a good basis to build on for next year, and these guys have already played a year of Premier Division cricket.

“And if we are relegated, I believe we will be the best team to have gone down to Division One in a long time.

“However, we’ll do everything we can to stay in this league because here is where you want to be.”

