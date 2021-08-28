Local cricket: Chris Cunningham, captain of Southport & Birkdale, is hoping for a sweet taste of victory in their relegation battle with Firwood Bootle.

For Southport & Birkdale CC, tomorrow is a significant day. 30 barrels of real ale, cider, gin, prosecco, rum, raffles, a BBQ, live music, and a “DJ till late” are all part of the club’s bank holiday weekend S&Beer Fest.

There’s also a relegation 50-pointer against Firwood Bootle, the defending Love Lane Liverpool Competition champions.

That’s an unusual sentence to type, and Chris Cunningham is in an unusual circumstance. His old club, where he played from 2006 to 2016, is not meant to be in the ECB Premier Division’s bottom three. Their captain, Neil Williams, told The Washington Newsday just two weeks ago that he was still aiming for a top five finish.

But there are still four games to play. Only three points separate S&B in 11th and Bootle in 10th, while Wigan and Formby are 46 points apart in ninth and eighth, respectively.

Cunningham and Williams are vying for one safe slot if we believe they’re safe and Sefton Park, who are 40 points below them, are doomed.

“For both teams, it’s the most important game of the season,” Cunningham said. “Being in a relegation struggle with the champions is not something I expected at the start of the year.

“There’s a case to be made that the playing field has grown increasingly even, for whatever reason, whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

“However, when we play them on Saturday, they’ll still have seven, eight, or nine guys who have won league and cup medals, and they’re all proper cricketers.

“It’s going to be a tasty one,” says the narrator.

“We all want to play in huge games where we can showcase ourselves and challenge themselves against the best – it may sound odd given that we’re fighting for relegation, but these guys are champions. They still have some of the best amateur cricketers in the area, which I believe is what gets the juices flowing for both teams.”

The opposing approaches of the two teams add to the drama ahead of tomorrow’s encounter. No team in the Premier League relies on seam as much as. “The summary has come to an end.”