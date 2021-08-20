Local cricket: As Ormskirk prepare for the Lancashire Cup final at Emirates Old Trafford, captain Gary Knight looks on the hard yards.

Ormskirk have the wind in their sails as they prepare to face Burnley in the Lancashire Cup Final at Emirates Old Trafford.

And, after navigating some rough waters along the road, captain Gary Knight believes Sunday’s climax is appropriate reward for his youthful players’ hard work this year.

The club is no stranger to major events. Ormskirk were barely defeated by Wanstead & Snaresbrook in the final of the ECB National Club Championship at Essex’s Chelmsford home two weeks after sharing the Lancashire Cup with Lowerhouse after a nine-over washout at Old Trafford.

But, in cricket, things move quickly. Of the 12 players named in the 2017 finals, Josh Bohannon, George Lavelle, Tom Hartley, and Mike Jones are all at different stages of their professional careers, captain Matt Glayzer has only played six games for the club since, Nicky Caunce has retired from the game, and Alex Mason and Andrew Baybutt are Leigh and Orrell Red Triangle, respectively.

Only Knight, Ian Robinson, Scott Lees, and Jamie Barnes played in the semi-final win over Northern on Sunday; according to the captain, the veteran heads play an important part in keeping the young heads in the game.

“Some of the team’s more seasoned players are attempting to keep our feet on the ground a little bit,” he remarked.

“You have to understand that netting on a drizzly Tuesday night when you don’t want to be there after a long day at work leads to days like Sunday.

“However, on days like this, everything is taken for granted.

“I remember how amazing it was in 2017 – but by 2018, everyone was out of breath, asking if they had to come to nets Tuesday and Thursday… Yes, indeed!

“That’s how we go to national finals, Lancashire finals, and league championships – by doing the nasty job that no one wants to see.

“On Sunday, the club is providing transportation for spectators, but people do not want to attend Tuesday night nets.”

The ECB Premier Division leaders were defeated by three wickets on Sunday. “The summary has come to an end.”