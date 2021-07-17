Local cricket: As Ainsdale pulls away from the pack in Division One, every point counts.

Ainsdale switched horses in the middle of the race and won by a nose in the tightest race of the Love Lane Liverpool Competition.

The top three teams in Division One are separated by three points, with fourth-placed Rainford only 14 points behind.

Ainsdale overcame Birkenhead Park last Saturday, leapfrogging both Highfield and Newton-le-Willows, despite the latter also winning.

And skipper Andy Barlow, who took over in the middle of the season after Martyn Farrell stepped down, knows that every bonus point counts come September.

“You forget how close it is each week – when we won last week and Newton won, I assumed we’d be second or third, then someone said we were first,” he remarked.

“Every point matters because it’s so tight.”

“We’d be clear even if we took a few of extra points in a game we lost, so we’ve got to fight for every bonus point.

“We’ll approach each game one at a time, but the goal right now is to stay in the top four. As a result, we’ll just keep going.”

After three defeats and two washouts in their first five games – Barlow believes a sluggish start to the season is something of a club tradition – Ainsdale have now won six of their last seven games.

Shubham Ranjane, an Indian all-rounder, has been instrumental in their comeback, averaging 94.5 with the bat and two hundreds to go with his 20 wickets at just under 12 each.

“From what I’ve seen, Shubham is by far the greatest player in the division,” Barlow said. “He’s been laying the groundwork for us, but we also had a tremendous knock of 88 from Tom Oughterson, who we acquired from Wavertree, last week.

“He scores runs so rapidly; we couldn’t have won last week without him, and when the rain arrived, he just set the game up.”

Colwyn Bay, who won by six wickets in North Wales on May 1, benefited from Ainsdale’s weak start. Today is their return voyage, and Barlow is looking forward to the showdown.

He went on to say, “It’s usually a tough game.” “They had beaten us up earlier.” “The summary comes to an end.”