Local cricket: After a strong win at Sefton Park, Wallasey are anticipating a title push.

After a ruthlessly effective team effort that saw them dispatched of by 151 runs, captain Alex Eagles is gearing up for a title assault in the Love Lane Liverpool Competition.

Despite a few scares from the showers that swirled around Croxteth Drive all day, everything went according to plan for the second-placed side – in fact, the rain was much more of a threat to Wallasey’s victory than the hosts were, save for a 20-minute period in which Raheem Kasser took four wickets.

Bowling first might have resulted in a quicker victory, but with more extra points available to teams who bat first, the Eagles’ first decision of the day was taken with the larger picture in mind.

“After winning the toss and batting and watching the forecast shift a little, I was a little hesitant, but the umpires were quite nice in terms of making sure we played,” Eagles said.

“We might have to look at 25 points per game now to catch Northern – the weather might have changed things, but we elected to bat and it turned out to be a brilliant option in the end.”

The start was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain, but Jamie Crawley made up for it. He hammered three sixes that had onlookers and their dogs fleeing for cover, and he and Danny Beaver increased the opening stand to 82 in no time, despite being reprieved twice by no-balls in his innings of 47.

However, his dismissal, thanks of Kasser’s commendable willingness to toss the ball up, opened up an end – after castingling Crawley, the leg-spinner got Chris Davies to chop on, dragged Beaver out of his ground, and then found Greg Beaver’s inside edge. The visitors were down to 89/4 and on the verge of collapsing.

Things may have been quite different if Kasser had clung on to a crisp return chance presented by Sumit Ruikar 10 runs later; as it was, Ruikar and the Eagles were able to rebuild the innings with a 90-run stand.

“It wasn’t an easiest wicket to bat on, it was a little slow – but Jamie did what he does week in and week out,” Eagles continued.

“We had a rough patch, but we have a lot of depth.”

