Lloyd Austin has put a call out to commercial airlines in the United States to help with the Kabul airlift.

The United States government has chartered commercial airline flights to assist in the airlift of civilians fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), requesting that six to 18 aircraft be prepared to help with the evacuation.

American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, and Omni Air will each have three planes in the fleet; Hawaiian Airlines will have two; and United Airlines will have four.

Commercial jets are anticipated to aid shuttle hundreds of people stranded at US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and Germany, rather than flying into or out of Kabul airport, which has been the scene of chaos since the capital city fell to Taliban administration on August 15.

The extra planes are expected to relieve some of the strain on those sites, allowing the military to concentrate on the Afghanistan leg of the evacuation.

CRAF “provides crucial transportation capacity as well as global networks to support day-to-day and contingency requirements,” according to the Defense Department.

According to the Pentagon, 17,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul so far, including 2,500 Americans. Officials have confessed that it is unknown how many Americans are in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, roughly 5,700 people were flown out of Kabul, according to President Joe Biden.

The city’s Hamid Karzai International Airport is now the only section of Afghanistan under American control and serves as the only evacuation point, creating a bottleneck for those wishing to flee who can get to the airport.

The decision to activate the CRAF mechanism comes after Austin allegedly informed lawmakers on Friday that Taliban fighters have beaten Americans attempting to flee Afghanistan.

According to various sources quoted by Politico, Austin claimed in a briefing call that “some people, including Americans, have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban.”

His comments appeared to contradict President Biden’s judgment from minutes earlier, in which Biden stated that the US was unaware of Americans having difficulty passing through Taliban checkpoints and getting to Kabul airport.

The jets will be provided by CRAF, which was founded in 1952 in the aftermath of the post-World War II Berlin Airlift, to support slow-moving military initiatives.

The jets will be provided by CRAF, which was founded in 1952 in the aftermath of the post-World War II Berlin Airlift, to support slow-moving military initiatives.

This is the third time CRAF has been activated.