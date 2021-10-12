Lizzie from the Great British Bake Off takes a jab at Paul Hollywood.

On tonight’s episode of the Great British Bake Off, Lizzie took a jab at Paul Hollywood.

The popular Channel 4 show is presently in its 12th season, and the Scouse baker is competing in it.

Dessert Week returned in the most recent episode, with participants attempting to make sweet delights such as pavlovas.

The bakers were given the job of constructing a Jaconde, a delicate confection covered in sponge, for the final round.

Lizzie opted to make her cake in the shape of the Liverpool skyline with a scouse theme in mind.

The concept impressed host Matt Lucas, who stated the baker would have the support of the entire community.

Lizzie couldn’t help but poke fun at judge Paul Hollywood when she displayed her invention.

Lizzie added a model purple trashcan with the inscription “I’m wheelie born in Liverpool” to the 55-year-old renowned chef’s collection.

On Twitter, fans of the show erupted in laughter at the encounter.

“Obsessed with Lizzie finding a nice way to call Paul a wool on national television,” Leanne explained.

“Lizzie needs to be put through just for her craic,” Laura remarked.

“Lizzie saying the bin is for Paul is girl boss energy, and I love her,” Carrie said.

“Ooooooh Lizzie, you make me adore Liverpool even more than I already do,” said @freaksandgigs.

The flavors in the Jaconde were appreciated by Paul, but he wasn’t very satisfied with the final design, which he characterized as “rudimentary.”

Maggie was the baker booted from the show this week, therefore Lizzie’s skyline cake was enough to get her through to the next week.