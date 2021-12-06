Lizzie Acker, a TV baking star, turned on the Christmas lights with an inspirational message.

With her outstanding bakes, Lizzie Acker stole the hearts of Bake Off viewers this year, reaching the quarter final of the Channel 4 show.

Lizzie, a Liverpool native, also discussed her ADHD and dyslexia on the show, where she prepared a show-stopping bake to honor her neurodiversity.

The 28-year-old actress turned on the Christmas lights at Liverpool Hope University, where she delivered an encouraging message to people who went to the campus for an evening of seasonal celebrations that included music from Hope’s Community Choir.

“It’s okay to be yourself,” Lizzie added. You will be accepted by others.

“You may be concerned, but it turns out that people appreciate it when you are simply…you.”

Lizzie’s candor has resulted in a barrage of supportive comments on social media, with individuals sharing their own stories, prompting Lizzie to set aside time to react to each post.

“I’ve been blown away by the number of people who have reached out to me,” she remarked. I took a week off work and responded to 5,000 messages on Instagram alone.

‘My daughter has always felt so limited by her reading – but your tale has been so motivating,’ said one parent of a kid with special education needs.

“I never intended to inspire anyone, but it means a lot to me.” I’m just trying to talk about my experiences in the hopes that it would help someone else feel better.” Lizzie has a personal connection to Hope, as she had intended to pursue a Master’s degree in social work at the institution but instead opted for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in the popular baking competition.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life right now,” she explained, “therefore I might end up at Hope one day.” “Who knows?” you might ask. For the time being, Lizzie is savoring the benefits of her television appearance, which has been warmly received by her hometown.

“I was in Toxteth, driving to a dance lesson, and I was at the lights,” she explained. “Some dude pulled up alongside me and. “The summary comes to an end.”