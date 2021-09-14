Lizzie, a Great British Bake Off Liverpool candidate, describes herself as “frantic and dirty.”

The Great British Bake Off is set to premiere on Channel 4 next week, and a Liverpool participant is hoping to win.

Lizzie, 28, is one of the 12 participants who will compete in the season in 2021.

Paul Hollywood, from Wallasey, will be a judge again this season, and the 55-year-old famous chef has slammed trolls after candidates were treated to “disgusting” abuse last year.

“This can really, truly hurt people,” he added.

“I’ve gotten used to it, but it’s not fair to the bakers.” You must exercise extreme caution. This has the potential to harm people.”

When the Great British Bake Off premieres next week, Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding, and Prue Leith will all be back.

Lizzie, 28, and her partner reside in an addition in her parents’ property with their dog, Prudence.

Lizzie may appear frantic and messy on the outside, but she is usually calm and collected on the inside. A baker who prefers simple presentation and believes in flavor and quantity over precision, Lizzie may appear frantic and messy on the outside, but she is usually calm and collected on the inside.

Her baking comfort zone is cake, but she enjoys experimenting with flavors and is willing to try anything… as long as it doesn’t involve putting cheese in bread, which she believes is doomed to fail.

Lizzie can be seen on the dance floor, doing the samba in a suitably jazzy costume, when she isn’t baking.

Or looking into the lives of serial killers, something she became interested in while pursuing her criminology degree.