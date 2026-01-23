Liz Hurley Reveals Heartache Over Phone Tapping Allegations in Court

Actress Liz Hurley has described the emotional toll of discovering that her home phone lines were allegedly tapped by the publisher of the Daily Mail. During her testimony in a legal battle against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), Hurley claimed that the invasion of privacy had “devastated” her. Hurley is one of seven high-profile individuals, including the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who are suing the publisher for unlawful information gathering (UIG) over a series of controversial articles.

The trial, which is currently underway at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, has heard from Hurley about the severe emotional impact of the alleged tapping of her phones, a violation she says was “the ultimate invasion of privacy.” In her witness statement, Hurley claimed that the Daily Mail went beyond phone hacking, accusing the publisher of secretly recording her live conversations and even placing microphones near her windows. Hurley also stated that her private medical information was stolen while she was pregnant with her son, Damian.

Emotional Testimony

Hurley, visibly upset as she took the stand, recalled the moment she first learned of the alleged phone tapping. “I felt crushed,” she told the court, describing how the discovery left her feeling deeply violated. Hurley, who wore a green knitted dress for her testimony, became emotional as she recounted the toll the media’s coverage took on her personal life, with some articles causing significant distress. The actress said that at the time, she didn’t know how to file a formal complaint against the articles, believing that complaints were only for cases of libel.

The allegations in Hurley’s case cover 15 articles published between 2002 and 2011, and she maintains that they were not just damaging but based on information obtained through unlawful means. Hurley also suggested that the leaks were not from her personal circle but from external sources, alleging that journalists were “listening in” on her private conversations. At one point, she even said she feared speaking too loudly in her own home, unsure of who might be listening through hidden microphones.

Despite the emotional nature of Hurley’s testimony, ANL, through their legal representative Antony White KC, has firmly denied all wrongdoing. White described the claims of unlawful information gathering as “unsupported by the evidence” and argued that the case against the publisher was based on “spurious and discredited information.” He also emphasized that the allegations were “threadbare” and had been brought to court far too late. White’s defense includes claims that many of the articles in question were sourced through legitimate means, such as leaks from the celebrities’ social circles.

The trial is expected to continue through March, with a final decision anticipated in writing at a later date. Hurley’s son, Damian, was present in court during her testimony, sitting beside the Duke of Sussex, who also gave evidence in the case.