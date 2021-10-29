Liz Cheney is labeled a “liar” by Tucker Carlson after she blasted the January 6 special.

Rep. Liz Cheney has been chastised by Tucker Carlson after she slammed an upcoming documentary on the US Capitol riots, claiming it peddles the same misinformation that sparked the riots.

Following a backlash over a trailer for the three-part series in which a contributor claimed that “false flags have happened in this nation, one of which may have occurred on January 6,” the Fox News host backed Patriot Purge.

The ad boasted that it would tell the “real narrative” behind the riots organized by supporters of former President Donald Trump who were disputing the election results in 2020, and that “the left is pursuing the right.”

Despite the fact that it is simply a trailer, critics point out how it looks to magnify ideas about the uprising that have already been discussed on Tucker Carlson Tonight, whose presenter stated in June that the FBI was involved in arranging the riot.

Fox News is giving Carlson “a platform to promote the same type of misinformation that inspired violence on January 6,” according to Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the House committee investigating the disturbance.

“As Fox News knows, the election was not stolen, and January 6 was not a ‘false flag’ operation,” she continued.

Carlson, amidst widespread criticisms of the trailer, singled out Cheney’s criticism and appeared to defend his network’s journalistic ethics.

“This isn’t the CNN. We are Fox News employees “On Thursday, Carlson stated. “Our managers don’t take people off the air just because some shrill little politician doesn’t like what we’re saying,” Carlson explained.

“Keep in mind that Liz Cheney has only watched the trailer for the film she is so upset about,” Carlson remarked, pointing out that the video was culled from three episodes.

He shot down Cheney’s assertions that the film “abetted violence,” referring to Black Lives Matter protests and the shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.

Cheney was enraged by the trailer, according to him, because “she and (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi had a monopoly on how Americans were allowed to interpret January 6 until yesterday.”

“A free society does not operate in this manner. “Politicians don’t get to set limits on your ideas,” he continued, describing how Fox News has spoken with “dozens of people.” “.. This is a condensed version of the information.