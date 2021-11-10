Liz Cheney is described by Donald Trump as a “threat to free and fair elections.”

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming labeled former President Donald Trump a “danger to free and fair elections” one day after the Wyoming congressman chastised him for making numerous misleading assertions regarding the 2020 election.

During a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Cheney criticized Trump, lamenting that some of her Republican colleagues had become “willing captives to this dangerous and illogical man” by endorsing evidence-free claims of vast fraud. On Wednesday, Trump erroneously claimed that “evidence of fraud and anomalies” in the election existed, and he chastised Cheney for “caving so easy on the Crime of the Century.” “People in Wyoming are wise to Liz Cheney, with a 19 percent approval rating,” Trump said in a statement. “Because she folded so readily on the Crime of the Century, she poses a threat to free and fair elections, which are the cornerstone of our country.” “A Liz Cheney in the Democratic Party would never be tolerated,” he added. “Those election results would never have been permitted to happen if we had a Free and Fair media instead of a corrupt media. The evidence of irregularity and fraud is overwhelming!” Trump also chastised Cheney for serving as vice-chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the Capitol, which he dubbed “the Unselect Committee.” The only Republicans on the committee are Cheney and Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, who both voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol riot shortly before he left office.

Cheney was “much more disliked than her father,” former Vice President Dick Cheney, according to the former president. Trump claimed that Dick Cheney had “just lost his distinction as the least popular Vice President in American history” to Kamala Harris, the current Vice President.

Despite becoming a target of Trump and his supporters, Cheney has been unwavering in her criticism of the former president since criticizing his behavior on January 6 and voted to impeach him for the second time. Cheney was driven out of her post as chair of the House Republican Conference in May due to her opposition to Trump.

Cheney slammed Trump's election claims as "false" during a speech at Saint Anselm College's Institute of Politics in New Hampshire on Tuesday.