Liz Cheney Demands Paul Gosar’s Censure for AOC’s “Indefensible Activities” Tweet.

Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, is pushing for Representative Paul Gosar to be censured following a contentious social media post, according to the Associated Press.

Republicans and Democrats have chastised Gosar for sharing a video on Twitter that appeared to show him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cheney said in a recent interview that the Arizona congressman should be sanctioned “for his continuous unjustifiable behavior.” She also chastised House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for his lack of action or public statements in the Gosar case.

“It’s a genuine sign of his lack of strength, our conference’s lack of leadership right now, and the level to which he and other leaders appear to have lost their moral compass,” Cheney added.

“In a situation where you have an avowed white nationalist in Rep. Gosar who has posted a video advocating the murder of another member, the idea that our leader will not stand up to that but will somehow go after and allow attacks against 13 members who are conducting themselves in a serious and substantive way is really outrageous.”

Gosar has now taken the video down, although he earlier responded to critics with a cartoon meme that said, “It’s a cartoon, after all. Relax.” Jennifer Gosar, Gosar’s sister, was one of the detractors, having previously spoken out against him during his congressional race. McCarthy and other leaders were recently chastised by her for failing to act.

She recently told CNN, “It’s definitely getting worse because no one holds him accountable.” “Not [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, or Attorney General Merrick Garland. He is not held accountable by anyone.” Ocasio-representatives Cortez’s have declined to respond, citing security personnel’s recommendations.

Several of the 13 Republicans in the House who voted in favor of a bipartisan infrastructure plan said they received threats as a result of their vote. A caller called Representative Fred Upton a “traitor” and wished death on him, his family, and his staff in a profanity-laced message.

Less than a year after fans of former President Donald Trump mounted a violent insurgency at the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, the Republican Party's failure to openly and