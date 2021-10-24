Living adjacent to the ‘death trap’ crossroads for 23 years has been a mother-of-nightmare. five’s

A mother has spoken out after her home has been plagued by car accidents for over two decades.

Heather Newman has lived in her house for the past 23 years, and it has been plagued by car accidents.

The 72-year-home old’s lies on the corner of a busy intersection that has been dubbed a “death trap” in recent months due to frequent crashes.

As the predatory paedophile is escorted to the cells, the victim cries, “You are an awful monster!”

On the crossroads of Portland Street and Cemetery Road in Southport, the mother-of-five has had one car written off and another severely damaged, with cars frequently rolling onto her drive after being involved in a collision.

Heather is planning to leave the troubled house after more than two decades of putting up with the upheaval.

The Washington Newsday recently covered the intersection, with one mother claiming that whenever there is a crash, her family’s home “shakes.”

Heather, mother of Ashley, 48, Blake, 47, Clayton, 44, Holly, 37, and Kiya, 29, pointed to the lights and said to The Washington Newsday: “For starters, it has made me quite apprehensive about living here. Before the traffic lights, things were a lot better. The time between those [vehicle]stopping and the other lights turning on is only two seconds.

“There isn’t enough time since individuals are driving on the verge of passing out, which is why accidents occur. One automobile collided with mine, flew through the air, and collided with the wall. That was the end of my automobile.

“I was out at the time, and this car outside that had been repaired was in a horrible state. I had no idea it had happened.

“I had a courtesy car a few weeks later, and a driver almost missed the courtesy car and crashed into the wall that I share with my next-door neighbors. Every time I hear a noise, I get worried and wonder, “Whose automobile was hit now?”” Heather also has her granddaughter and daughter living with her at the moment.

She stated, ” “It’s concerning because I’m constantly concerned about the windows. There is currently a bus that circulates, and it appears to be.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”