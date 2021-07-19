Liverpool’s World Heritage status will be decided by a secret ballot.

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO is meeting in China this week to deliberate whether the city should lose its title as a World Heritage Site, which it has held since 2004.

Liverpool should be removed from the World Heritage list, which also includes the Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China, according to a draft suggestion to the committee.

Delegates were divided today over what should be done about Liverpool, so they opted to hold a secret poll to decide the city’s fate.

The vote will be held on Wednesday morning, with the results likely soon after.

Delegates will vote on whether or not to accept the draft recommendation and remove Liverpool’s World Heritage designation.

Two-thirds of delegates must vote in favor of this resolution for it to pass; otherwise, it will fail, and Liverpool will retain its status for the time being.

Several countries spoke out in favor of deferring a decision on Liverpool’s status at today’s conference, with Hungary and Mali saying that a postponement would be fair to enable time for a site visit to Liverpool.

China, Bahrain, and Norway, on the other hand, took a firmer stance, arguing that a decision must be made at the present meeting.

Norway then recommended holding a secret ballot for delegates to vote on the topic, which was seconded and endorsed as the best course of action.

“It is our responsibility to take difficult decisions when great universal value is threatened,” says the Norwegian representative.

The vote will put an end to a long-running controversy over Liverpool’s designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Liverpool was awarded World Heritage Status (WHS) in 2004 in recognition of its status as a “Maritime Mercantile City” and how, in the 18th and 19th centuries, it became one of the world’s major commerce hubs.

However, that classification has been in jeopardy since 2012, with UNESCO’s major concern being Peel’s £5 billion expansion in the city’s North Docks.

Everton's plans to build a £500 million new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock have recently been identified as a source of heritage worry.