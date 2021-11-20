Liverpool’s whole squad is available for the match against Arsenal, as Jurgen Klopp mulls over his midfield options.

On Saturday, Liverpool will face Arsenal and have the chance to resurrect their title challenge.

Prior to the international break, Liverpool drew with Brighton and lost to West Ham in their two most recent games, leaving them four points behind the leaders.

Arsenal travel to Anfield in strong form, having gone 10-games without a loss since losing their first three league games of the season.

Jurgen Klopp will be determined to return to winning ways this weekend, despite the fact that the break in league activity has presented him with more issues than he expected.

After being substituted for Senegal and undergoing tests for a rib injury, Sadio Mane was the first player to cause an injury concern for Liverpool, but the forward has been confirmed fit to face Arsenal.

Captain Jordan Henderson was also sent home from England earlier this week, while Andy Robertson was injured while playing for Scotland against Denmark earlier this week.

Curtis Jones will join Naby Keita and James Milner on the sidelines against Arsenal after suffering a “freak” eye injury in training, according to Klopp.

There will also be some concern over Fabinho’s recuperation time, given that he has only recently returned from international duty with Brazil, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed these worries in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“So, Hendo and Robbo haven’t trained with the team yet because they’re recovering from injuries. He said, “It was a close call, a last-minute decision.”

“Sadio is fantastic. Fab returned late and completed a recovery session. It is my hope that he will be able to train today.

“We’ll take it day by day, Curtis.” Harvey is doing exceptionally well, but there is still some time before he can resume his training. Joe Gomez is doing great, and Bobby is doing well, but they both need more time.” Following on from our discussion of the players who will be unavailable for the match against Arsenal, here’s a look at the whole roster Jurgen Klopp will have to choose from: Adrian, Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain “The summary has come to an end.”