Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk transfer strategy has been copied by Manchester United and Chelsea.

Virgil van Dijk is set to make his Liverpool comeback against Hertha BSC on Thursday evening.

Since joining the Reds from Southampton in January 2018, the Dutchman has been a colossus at the back.

Liverpool has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and their first League Championship in 30 years since he arrived at Anfield.

Due to his dominant displays for both club and country, many in the game consider the defender to be the best in the world.

However, the centre-back has been out since sustaining an ACL damage in the Merseyside derby last October as a result of a challenge from Jordan Pickford.

Van Dijk was also forced to miss Euro 2020 this summer due to surgery, while he completed his recuperation with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp stated earlier this week that a return to action is on the horizon after being featured in Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria.

However, things have been heating up in the transfer market back home, away from the Reds’ training camp in Austria.

Manchester United believed to be closing in on a deal for Raphael Varane, having previously acquired the services of Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester Evening News, a sister publication of The Washington Newsday, reports that United and Real Madrid are close to reaching an agreement on the move.

On Monday morning, United and Madrid agreed on a rumoured £43 million cost, and Varane will now have to undergo a physical and sign papers.

United is expected to pay £34.2 million upfront plus £8.6 million in add-ons for the France international, according to reports.

Since Van Dijk joined the Reds, a centre-back has been signed by one of their Premier League rivals for the first time.

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all attempted to upgrade their backlines since the 30-year-old joined the Reds, with varying results.

All three have made moves in an attempt to replicate Van Dijk’s impact on his team since his arrival.

Granted, Liverpool paid a whopping £75 million for the former Celtic midfielder, but what he has done to help his team win since his arrival is just incredible.