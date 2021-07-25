Liverpool’s unique Irish history and culture, and what it means to the city, is the country’s second capital.

During the recent European Championships, millions of people across England showed their undying support for the national team, but things were a little different in Liverpool.

Of course, many people in this city were rooting for the team and supporting their tremendous anti-racism message, but the atmosphere was unmistakably different than in other areas of the country.

Liverpool has a tumultuous connection with England, with many residents describing the city as “somewhere in England but not quite there.”

There are 12 reasons why Liverpool is Ireland’s second largest city.

The reasons behind this are numerous and complex, and everyone’s feelings on the matter will differ.

Many people’s memories of the 1980s will definitely be shaped by them.

Many Liverpool residents believed Margaret Thatcher’s government was at best indifferent to, and at worst complicit in, the city’s industrial and economic collapse, mounting unemployment, and poverty that threatened to choke the city’s life out.

For many others, the Hillsborough Disaster of 1989, and the ongoing lack of justice for the 96 Liverpool fans who died and their loved ones, will forever identify Liverpool as a city that believes it can’t rely on anybody else for assistance.

However, while examining Liverpool’s complex identity and how it was developed, it’s also vital to look back far further than the 1980s and to cast a gaze westward towards Ireland.

On a weekend afternoon in Liverpool city centre, you only need to spend a few minutes to get a sense of the Irish culture that flows through the blood of this city.

Because of its significant Irish émigré population, Liverpool is known as the “second capital of Ireland.” You can’t go far in this city without running into someone with a strong connection to the Emerald Isle.

This amazing connection is sometimes linked to the Great Famine in Ireland, which happened between 1847 and 1851.

While this horrible incident resulted in a large number of Irish individuals settling in Liverpool, the city already had a well-established Irish community. “The summary has come to an end.”