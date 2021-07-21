Liverpool’s UNESCO World Heritage status has been revoked.

After a tense vote, Liverpool was removed from the list of World Heritage Sites.

Members of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted today in a secret ballot to approve a draft report that would remove Liverpool off the World Heritage list after 17 years.

The votes were held this morning at the annual summit in China, after delegates were split on whether to remove Liverpool’s status or postpone a decision for another year.

By a vote of 13 to 5, delegates approved the recommendation to remove Liverpool off the UNESCO World Heritage List.

What does Liverpool’s World Heritage status imply?

Liverpool will lose its world heritage title, which it has enjoyed since 2004, and which has seen it included alongside world wonders such as the Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China.

Since 2012, Liverpool has been on the UNESCO endangered list, with the cultural organization growing increasingly concerned about the city’s north docks expansion.

The committee’s main worries focus around Peel’s £5 billion Liverpool Waters development, but the committee has also highlighted issues about Everton’s new £500 million stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, which was just authorized.

From the Albert Dock to Stanley Dock, through the ancient commercial areas and Ropewalks region, to St George’s Quarter, which is home to the majestic St George’s Hall, the city’s World Heritage Site spans along Liverpool’s coastline.

Liverpool’s initial proposal for the designation focused on the city’s importance as a significant maritime mercantile metropolis and reflected the city’s importance as a commercial port during Britain’s heyday.

The award also honors Liverpool’s rich architectural heritage, with more Grade 1 listed structures in the Albert Dock than anywhere else in the country.

The city was one of only 32 World Heritage sites in the UK before today’s decision.

Liverpool’s politicians and cultural icons have spent the last few weeks fighting for a postponement of the decision, claiming that making such a momentous decision while the city is still dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak would be unfair.

The city council also released a report detailing how £700 million was spent to protect the city’s environment. “The summary has come to an end.”