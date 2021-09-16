Liverpool’s transfer plans include Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

Liverpool began their Champions League campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Despite Jurgen Klopp demonstrating his squad depth by leaving Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane on the bench throughout the game, the Reds are still connected with reinforcements.

Divock Origi replaced Mane in the central striker role against Milan, although the 26-year-old had been linked with a move away during the summer window, with fans calling for the club to improve their offensive options.

Liverpool have been linked with signing a star striker, with Klopp admitting his “surprise” that no good offers came in for the Belgian forward. Here’s a rundown of all the current reports.

Divock Origi delivers a transfer message to Liverpool as the defender learns the hard way.

Lewandowski, Robert

According to rumours in Spanish media, the Reds have been connected with a spectacular bid for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Fichajes, who formerly played for Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, believes the German coach wants to add the Poland international to his team next summer in order to challenge for the Premier League title.

After seven years with Bayern, Lewandowski made an unexpected announcement during the recent transfer window that he might be seeking for a new challenge.

Despite the fact that he is still a clinical goalscorer at the age of 33, this revelation prompted several clubs to consider a bid for the striker, with Liverpool apparently being one of them.

Haaland, Erling

Haaland, a striker for Borussia Dortmund, has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with many other clubs also interested in the Norwegian.

Since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, the 21-year-old has scored 66 goals in 66 games, including nine goals in seven games this season.

Despite the German club’s decision to keep its star striker this summer, Haaland is said to have a £68 million release clause that will kick in at the conclusion of the season, leading to speculation that he may join Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Nigel Jemson, a former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday striker, told Football Fancast that he expects Klopp will push to complete the deal. “The summary has come to an end.”